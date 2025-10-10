News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
pretty and petty
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Cardi B Delays "Pretty & Petty" Video Because She Doesn't Want To "Bully" BIA On Her Release Day
Cardi B reignited her issues with BIA on "AM I THE DRAMA?" with the brutal diss track "Pretty & Petty." But she's laying off, for now.
By
Zachary Horvath
October 10, 2025
220 Views