Cardi B Drops BIA Diss "Pretty & Petty" On New Album "Am I The Drama?"

Cardi B and BIA first engaged in beef last year after about a year of feud rumors, and now it looks like there's no turning back.

Although Am I The Drama? goes over a lot of different topics for Cardi B, fans have noticed a lot of animosity, responses, and narratives in her new material. One of the big headlines out of these notable references is the BIA beef, which saw further development on the new diss track "Pretty & Petty."

Over a West Coast-inspired beat, the Bronx superstar takes lyrical aim at her Massachusetts rival throughout, kicking off with the bar "Name five BIA songs, gun pointing to your head / Bow, I'm dead." Other notable digs include dismissing BIA's talk about Cardi's family, numbers talk, her alleged Diddy connection, and the distance between BIA's "SUE ME?" diss track and this response.

Of course, we can expect a response track on the way, but this banger sets a solid standard with funny lines, aggressive energy, and an enthralling beat. We will see how long it takes to hear a clap-back.

During her recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Cardi B explained why she dissed BIA. "You mentioned my kids trying to be cute," she remarked. "She did her little diss and it was trash… I could’ve [left] it at that, but everything on social media is going to be seen. When my kids grow up one day and they see that you mentioned them, they’re going to ask me, ‘So what you said? What you did?’ I’m not going to tell my kids, ‘I felt like she took the high road 'cause she lost, 'cause people wasn’t on her side.’ Nah, I’m not saying that to my kids. I’m like, ‘You see how I violated?'"

Cardi B – "Pretty & Petty"

Quotable Lyrics
You damn near unemployed,
They only book you when they can't afford Coi, look,
I got one album and I'm up still,
Daughter watch cost more than your cup deal

