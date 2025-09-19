Today, Cardi B finally unleashed her anxiously awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama? Fans had been anticipating the project for years, and so far, it looks like it was worth the wait. She gets vulnerable on tracks like "Safe" featuring Kehlani and "Man Of Your Word," and gets vicious on tracks like "Pretty & Petty."

In the latter, she takes several direct shots at Bia, who she got wrapped up in a heated feud with last June. At the time, she threatened to sue the Massachusetts-born performer for spreading rumors that she cheated on her then-husband, Offset. Bia ended up dropping a fiery diss track in response. In it, she doubled down on the cheating allegations, dissing Cardi's appearance, calling out her small children by name, and more.

Cardi didn't hold back in her response, ripping apart her looks, career, and more. "Name five BIA songs, gun pointin' to your head / Bow, I'm dead / That melatonin flow puttin' us to bed / I'm doing you a favor, Epic, run me my bread," she begins.

Cardi B Am I The Drama?

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Cardi explained her decision to go in on Bia. According to her, it all comes down to her little ones. “You mentioned my kids tryna be cute,” she said. “She did her little diss and it was trash… I could’ve [left] it at that, but everything on social media is gonna be seen."

"When my kids grow up one day and they see that you mentioned them, they’re gonna ask me, ‘So what you said? What you did?’" Cardi continued. "I’m not gonna tell my kids, ‘I felt like she took the high road cause she lost, cause people wasn’t on her side.’ Nah, I’m not saying that to my kids. I’m [gonna be] like, ‘You see how I violated?'”