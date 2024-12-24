BIA Claims Cardi B Is "Beneath" Her As Cardi Offers Big Bucks For Those Cheating Receipts

The Cardi B and BIA situation is not over, apparently.

Cardi B and BIA found themselves at the center of a rap beef a few months ago as the two were compared to each other by fans on social media. Overall, BIA did not appreciate the Cardi comparison and it eventually led to a diss track. BIA's song was mostly laughed at by fans, with some calling it the worst diss track of the entire year. Moreover, within the song, the artist claimed to have receipts that Cardi was cheating on Offset. However, those receipts never materialized.

Just a few days ago on social media, a Cardi B hater was reminiscing about the BIA diss track, saying "bia spilled all that girls team, but yall called this trash." The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is always on social media, and she sees everything that is being said about her. Consequently, it should come as no surprise that she had a response at the ready for the Twitter user. "That bitch ain’t spill ..I’ll pay her a million dollars in cash to provide receipts of me talking to any n***a before this situation," she wrote.

Cardi B & BIA Go Back And Forth

After being offered a ton of money to offer up some receipts, BIA decided to take the high road, which is not going to lend well to the narrative that she doesn't actually have any. "Boooo. beneath me. next," she wrote. Perhaps the fact that the Holidays are right around the corner has contributed to the pacifism here. At the the end of the day, this is a situation that happened months ago, and we wouldn't be surprised if BIA is just completely over it.

As for Cardi B, she has yet to release her brand-new album, which has been highly-anticipated for six years now. At this point, some are wondering if it is ever going to come out. Although Cardi appears to be promising a release date around 2025. Only time will tell whether or not this is a beef that will spill into the next year.