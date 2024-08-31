Cardi B Flaunts Baby Bump In The Studio While Perfecting New Album

Cardi B has big things on the way.

It's been a pretty hectic few weeks for Cardi B. Earlier this month, it was revealed that she filed for divorce from her longtime partner Offset after roughly seven years together. While this was already explosive news, the NYC rapper also announced that she's pregnant with their third child together.

Of course, the circumstances would be stressful for anyone, and her celebrity status only adds more pressure to the situation. Luckily, Cardi appears to be taking it all in stride, and providing fans with fun updates along the way. On top of all these major developments in her personal life, the hitmaker also has her eagerly anticipated sophomore album in the works, and fans have been begging for it for years.

Cardi B's New Album Is On The Way

Fortunately, Cardi B was recently spotted in the studio, presumably working on it. Evan LaRay shared a clip of the "Bongos" performer looking exhausted but in good spirits. Hopefully, this means that listeners will get to hear the project this year as previously promised, though the release window remains unclear for now. Back in May, Cardi announced that the album would no longer arrive in 2024, but was later corrected by her own record label. "Cardi B's upcoming album is one of the most anticipated this year. We can't wait put it out, even if we have to sneak into her studio and take it!" Atlantic Records' official X account posted.

While the post seemed playful, Cardi did recently compare the studio to a "correctional facility," which she received ample backlash for. She later addressed it, claiming that it was just an innocent joke. What do you think of Cardi B working on her upcoming album? Are you looking forward to hearing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.