Cardi B Proudly Displays Her Growing Baby Bump While Plotting Her Snap Back Body

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Cardi B attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Cardi B has clashed with trolls before when it comes to her supposed weight gain, and plans to get back to her slim physique soon.

Cardi B is being a lot more open about her pregnancy these days, and fans have enjoyed each and every update. Moreover, she recently joked about her growing baby bump and her unborn third child's growing appetite in a new TikTok skit. The Bronx femcee remarked on how the baby is always kicking until it eats, even when their mother is not hungry at all. Of course, not every pregnancy update is as wholesome, as she also has plenty of haters to contend with. During a recent Instagram Live session, Cardi clapped back at folks who thought she gained weight before she revealed her third pregnancy.

"Y’all was making fun of me thinking that I was getting extra surgeries," Cardi B told her followers on the social media platform. "All along, I just gained 15 pounds 'cause I’m a pregnant h*e." Also, she pointed to her "naturally skinny" frame as the reason she'll lose weight quickly after the pregnancy, and plans to get "snatched" as soon as she can. "The time as soon as I give birth, I’m going to work out. I remember how y’all made me feel in May, and y’all hurt my feelings. Snap back is going to be on a thousand."

Cardi B Taking Stroller Through Paris

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 9: Cardi B is seen leaving Cesar restaurant on July 9, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Cardi B has not only defended herself these days, but also stood up for Vybz Kartel amid people making fun of his post-prison appearance. "I do not play about f***ing Vybz Kartel," she ranted on Twitter Spaces. "When I see y'all f***ing Americans... No offense, no offense. I mean, I'm American, but when I see y'all talking about f***ing Vybz Kartel, I be getting upset 'cause, like, not too much. Not too f***ing much. Mind your f***ing business. I do not play about f***ing Vybz Kartel, b***h. At all. At all. I do not, I do not, I do not."

Meanwhile, you can check out Cardi B's TikTok and Instagram Live highlights by clicking the "Via" link down below. In addition, you can check out our latest update on her next album, which she recently provided via Twitter. "Album covers are taken... I just don't know which one to pick."

