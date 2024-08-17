Cardi B Teases Huge Update On New Album And Fans Think It's Coming Soon

Wireless Festival: Finsbury Park
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: (Editorial Use Only) Cardi B performs on the main stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images)
Maybe Cardi B will sit on these ideas for a long time, but either way, it's the biggest update we've gotten on her next LP in a while.

Cardi B's next album is one of the most anticipated and long-awaited releases in mainstream hip-hop... And we're well aware that this headline sounds familiar. Nevertheless, she recently gave fans a huge update as to the progress of this release, indicating that she already took her album cover pictures and can't decide on which one to use. This is one of the most concrete actualizations we've received of this sophomore LP as of late, and one of the only ones that doesn't relate to its release date. While fans are still foaming at the mouth for a final word on that, this should still fuel a lot of excitement for die-hard supporters.

Unfortunately, these days have been unpredictably tough for Cardi B, as she recently spoke on a "freak accident" that almost jeopardized her pregnancy. "I was doing so good, like, so good," she told her social media followers concerning her pelvic injury. "Exercising, f***ing outfits put together, I had so much energy. Now I be in pain like a motherf***er. I can’t f***ing wear heels, I can't f***ing stand up, I can’t do s**t. Everything was going great, now a h*e is injured. S**t got me so f***ing tight. And the thing about it is, I’m not even a clumsy b***h. I’m not a clumsy person, and I bust my a** bro.

Cardi B's Sophomore Album Cover Arts Are In The Vault

Elsewhere, Cardi B also spoke on this being her "easiest pregnancy yet" despite sleepless nights and her baby kicking a whole lot. "If anybody knows where I could get a pregnancy waist trainer, a pregnancy faja, let me know,” she asked her Instagram Live viewers. “I need it right now 'cause this a** is not dropping. I swear to f***ing God, this a** is not dropping. It’s not really because of my stomach, of course, I just don’t want my a** to drop."

Meanwhile, another update that Cardi B teased at concerning her new album involved possible album titles. It's clear that she's teasing a lot of stuff out little by little, and at least giving fans the illusion of being a part of that process. We'll see how this all manifests, as the Bardi Gang hopes that it'll arrive sooner rather than later.

