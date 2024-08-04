Cardi B Reveals Why She’s Relieved After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Cardi B is feeling good amid major changes in her personal life.

Last week, Cardi B took to Instagram to announce that she's pregnant with her third child. She debuted her baby bump with some stunning maternity photos, leaving fans thrilled. Of course, the announcement arrived amid rampant rumors that the femcee was expecting. Regardless, she was immediately flooded with supportive messages.

Since the announcement, Cardi hasn't said much, though she appears to be in good spirits. Earlier today, she took to X to reveal that she's relieved to have let the cat out of the bag. According to her, this is because she can now wear whatever she wants. "I’m so happy y’all know I’m [pregnant]," she wrote. "Now I can stop wearing those deum school girl skirts lmaoooooo." Fans can't blame her for wanting to switch things up after keeping her pregnancy under wraps, and can't wait to see what creative looks she comes up with to complement her growing belly.

Read More: Cardi B Defends Offset Amid Rumors That Lack Of Support Prompted Divorce

Cardi B Can't Wait To Stop Wearing School Girl Skirts

Social media users are glad to see Cardi B feeling good these days, particularly following yet another major development in her personal life. Last week, it was also revealed that she's filed for divorce from Offset after seven years of marriage. This led to speculation about what could have caused the split, though Cardi was quick to shoot down unfounded theories yesterday.