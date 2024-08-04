Cardi B Reveals Why She’s Relieved After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Last week, Cardi B took to Instagram to announce that she's pregnant with her third child. She debuted her baby bump with some stunning maternity photos, leaving fans thrilled. Of course, the announcement arrived amid rampant rumors that the femcee was expecting. Regardless, she was immediately flooded with supportive messages.
Since the announcement, Cardi hasn't said much, though she appears to be in good spirits. Earlier today, she took to X to reveal that she's relieved to have let the cat out of the bag. According to her, this is because she can now wear whatever she wants. "I’m so happy y’all know I’m [pregnant]," she wrote. "Now I can stop wearing those deum school girl skirts lmaoooooo." Fans can't blame her for wanting to switch things up after keeping her pregnancy under wraps, and can't wait to see what creative looks she comes up with to complement her growing belly.
Cardi B Can't Wait To Stop Wearing School Girl Skirts
Social media users are glad to see Cardi B feeling good these days, particularly following yet another major development in her personal life. Last week, it was also revealed that she's filed for divorce from Offset after seven years of marriage. This led to speculation about what could have caused the split, though Cardi was quick to shoot down unfounded theories yesterday.
Amid rumors that Offset's lack of support prompted Cardi to file for divorce, she came to his defense, making it clear that this was never a problem. "Ok this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids," she revealed. Cardi also denied asking Offset to pay child support for their three kids, despite previous reports. What do you think of Cardi B revealing that she's happy fans know she's pregnant so she can wear whatever she wants? Can you blame her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.