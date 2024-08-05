Cardi B Gets Into Heated Argument With A Pedestrian In Newly Surfaced Footage

A woman in New York City seemingly called Cardi B a "Black-a** b***h," but the clip doesn't clarify what they were arguing over.

Cardi B has had quite the hectic past couple of weeks, what with her pregnancy announcement and her divorce from Offset. But it seems like it's been a pretty tense time for her for other reasons too, as a new clip has surfaced (allegedly from last week) that shows her arguing with a pedestrian in New York City. At what looks like a hotel, the clip below shows a woman screaming at the Bronx femcee, seemignly calling her a "Black-a** b***h," and Cardi responded in kind from out of her car window by screaming: "I'll f**k you up for real." Still, the clip doesn't really clarify what they were arguing over, so it's still a bizarre and mysterious thing to witness.

Elsewhere, though, Cardi B also clapped back at fans thinking that she's in a financial rut right now. "First of all, The Sun is posting rumors that y’all are making up and sending blind items about… that’s why it’s NO DOCUMENTS, just word of mouth,” she tweeted. “Everybody gets a loan to buy a house and I never been behind on any of them.. i bought my house in 2021 and put almost 12 million in it now look how much I got left. I’m very responsible with money, my bills come before luxury and I just spent 400 thousand on jewelry this month because I also still know how to BUDGET… stop playin wit me."

Cardi B's Fight With A New York City Woman: Watch

As far as Cardi B's other online defenses and clashes with users and the general public, she explained why her pregnancy announcement feels like a relief. "I’m so happy y’all know I’m [pregnant]," she shared on Twitter. "Now I can stop wearing those deum school girl skirts lmaoooooo."