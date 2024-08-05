Cardi B Gets Into Heated Argument With A Pedestrian In Newly Surfaced Footage

BYGabriel Bras Nevares613 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Summer Jam 2019
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 02: Cardi B performs at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 02, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
A woman in New York City seemingly called Cardi B a "Black-a** b***h," but the clip doesn't clarify what they were arguing over.

Cardi B has had quite the hectic past couple of weeks, what with her pregnancy announcement and her divorce from Offset. But it seems like it's been a pretty tense time for her for other reasons too, as a new clip has surfaced (allegedly from last week) that shows her arguing with a pedestrian in New York City. At what looks like a hotel, the clip below shows a woman screaming at the Bronx femcee, seemignly calling her a "Black-a** b***h," and Cardi responded in kind from out of her car window by screaming: "I'll f**k you up for real." Still, the clip doesn't really clarify what they were arguing over, so it's still a bizarre and mysterious thing to witness.

Elsewhere, though, Cardi B also clapped back at fans thinking that she's in a financial rut right now. "First of all, The Sun is posting rumors that y’all are making up and sending blind items about… that’s why it’s NO DOCUMENTS, just word of mouth,” she tweeted. “Everybody gets a loan to buy a house and I never been behind on any of them.. i bought my house in 2021 and put almost 12 million in it now look how much I got left. I’m very responsible with money, my bills come before luxury and I just spent 400 thousand on jewelry this month because I also still know how to BUDGET… stop playin wit me."

Read More: Akbar V Reveals Just How Much She Dislikes Cardi B

Cardi B's Fight With A New York City Woman: Watch

As far as Cardi B's other online defenses and clashes with users and the general public, she explained why her pregnancy announcement feels like a relief. "I’m so happy y’all know I’m [pregnant]," she shared on Twitter. "Now I can stop wearing those deum school girl skirts lmaoooooo."

Meanwhile, another element that fans are discussing a lot right now is Cardi B sticking up for Offset amid rumors that his failures were what contributed to their split. "Ok this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids..." she clarified. "Never in my career no matter what I went through I had friends or family go to the media sooo I don’t know who is this damn source going to people magazine. Even wit my filling I’m not askin for child support my claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one."

Read More: Cardi B’s Friends Hope She Doesn’t Back Out Of Offset Divorce, Source Claims

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...