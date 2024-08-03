Cardi B Defends Offset Amid Rumors That Lack Of Support Prompted Divorce

According to Cardi B, she's not asking Offset for child support either.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after roughly seven years of marriage. They currently share two children, and the NYC femcee recently announced that she's pregnant with their third. Reportedly, she's seeking primary custody of the kids.

As expected, rumors of what could have prompted the split are running rampant. Yesterday, for example, People reported that an unnamed source thinks Offset didn't support Cardi throughout their marriage. "As a mom, she expects a partner that contributes fully and that puts the family first. This just wasn’t happening," the source reportedly shared. "In general, he just doesn’t support her like a husband should. She needs good vibes and positive energy only in her life."

Cardi B Shuts Down Speculation Amid Divorce

According to Cardi B, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. She took to The Jasmine Brand's Instagram comments section today to fire back, questioning who the source is and denying their claims. "Ok this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids …Never in my career no matter what I went through I had friends or family go to the media sooo I don’t know who is this damn source going to people magazine," she wrote. "Even wit my filling I’m not askin for child support my claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one."