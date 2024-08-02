Cardi B’s Friends Hope She Doesn’t Back Out Of Offset Divorce, Source Claims

Reportedly, Cardi B has been "very calm" lately despite her pregnancy and divorce.

Earlier this week, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after roughly seven years of marriage. The hitmaker cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, and sources say it's been a long time coming. Cardi B also took to Instagram yesterday to announce that she's expecting her third child with Offset. Reportedly, she's seeking primary custody of their little ones and is requesting that Offset pay child support.

Amid all these major developments, some fans have been skeptical, as this is far from the first time Cardi and Offset went their separate ways. Back in 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce once again, though she dropped the proceedings only a couple of months later. Late last year, the "Enough" rapper also declared that she was single before putting the former Migos member on blast.

Cardi B's Friends Want To See Her Happy

They appear to be back on better terms, though they're no longer a couple. Now, according to People Magazine, Cardi's friends hope she stands by her decision to call it quits. Sources tell the outlet that she's been doing well as of late and that loved ones want to see her stay that way. "She’s been very calm about everything, and she’s focused on her kids. She is excited about this new baby, and she’s recording, so everything with her is actually pretty good," they explained.

“Her friends just want her to be happy," the source also added. "We’ve seen them break up, get back together, break up, get back together, and it’s like we just want her to stick to her decision and just enjoy her f*cking life. You’re so successful. You’ve come so far in your career, just enjoy your life.” What do you think of Cardi B's friends reportedly hoping she sticks to her decision to divorce Offset? Do you agree with them or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.