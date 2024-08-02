DJ Envy Reveals What Cardi B And Offset Need To Do To Save Their Relationship

DJ Envy has an idea.

DJ Envy is someone who has been through relationship issues of his own over the years. Overall, he has turned this into a way to provide valuable advice to others. If you have been following along with the news, then you know that Offset and Cardi B are currently going through it. Although Cardi is currently pregnant, she has filed for divorce from her husband. Now, it remains to be seen how the couple is going to move forward.

With all of this going down, TMZ caught up with DJ Envy who was out and about in New York City. Below, you can see that they asked the radio DJ about the infamous relationship. In Envy's mind, the pregnancy could have put some strain on the relationship, which has led to what we are seeing now. However, Envy believes there is a path towards reconciliation here. As Envy explains, all the couple needs to do is stay off of social media, and they should be good.

DJ Envy Speaks Out

This is perhaps a bit of a simplification of the situation. If it were that easy, they probably would have done it already. Regardless, this was all sad news for fans who have followed the couple since 2017. Now, only time will tell whether or not they are able to reconcile, or continue towards divorce. As for Cardi B, it would appear as though her album is coming out this year. Fans have been wanting it, and it would be a shame if it never dropped.

Let us know what you think of these remarks, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Cardi and Offset will end up going through with their divorce? Will they ultimately reconcile like they have in the past? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming musical projects.

