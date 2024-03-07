Donnell Rawlings & DJ Envy Butt Heads On "The Breakfast Club"

55-year-old Donnell Rawlings is a man who's best known for being able to lighten the mood in virtually any room. Lately, however, the comedian's been building a reputation for having a sharp tongue that lashes out at his critics – or anyone who tries to interrupt him, as DJ Envy learned on The Breakfast Club today (March 7). At one point on the show, Rawlings was chatting with co-host Jess Hilarious when he suddenly called out her colleague for breaking up their discussion about the tough competition in the world of comedy.

"I’m not talking to you, Envy. I’m talking to a comedian," the father of one curtly said. "Do you want to do comedy? You can start like we did, you can do open mics. I know you have a platform and you think you can do anything," Rawlings further lashed out at the media personality. Before long, the guest also referenced Envy's infamous 2023 alleged real estate scam, making him feel even worse about the messy situation. "Do we interrupt car show promotions like this?” Rawlings asked.

Donnell Rawlings Gives DJ Envy a Piece of His Mind

"Imagine me interfering when you talking about one of your punk-ass car shows. We don’t do seminars for houses anymore. I’m so glad that time is over," the legendary entertain continued to berate Envy. Keeping things light, Charlamagne Tha God chimed in with a joke – "He doesn’t do open mics, he does open houses." In response, Rawlings laughed, "Them houses is closed like s**t right now" around the 11:40 mark below.

Full Interview from The Breakfast Club

DJ Envy and Donnell Rawling's tense altercation went down early on in the interview, so thankfully they were able to move past it and get on to a much better discussion that still kept listeners laughing. Check out the full conversation above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

