DJ Envy Still Listed As A Defendant In Cesar Pina's Real Estate Fraud Case: Report

DJ Envy remains listed as a defendant in Cesar Pina's alleged real estate fraud case. This news comes despite attorney Philip Guarino filing for dismissal against all but two defendants. According to documents obtained by HipHopDX, Guarino argues that none of his clients have committed any possible crimes.

“Plaintiff’s claim for securities fraud should be dismissed as against all defendants. Plaintiffs fail to allege what defendants, if any, were parties to the contracts that were allegedly breached," they wrote.

DJ Envy & Cesar Pina Together In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: DJ Envy and Cesar. Piña attend Brandon Medford Sales Academy Launch Event on October 04, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Brandon Medford Enterprises)

The latest update comes after Pina's legal team recently confirmed that he is willing to testify against his former business partner. The judge in the case had requested a number of documents related to the Breakfast Club co-host's business dealings with Pina. "At this time, I am happy to report that on Friday, January 5, 2024, we forwarded our responses and document production to counsel for the Trustee in these aforementioned cases," his attorney, Daniel Marchese, wrote. "Given the professional back-and-forth between counsel and I since then, it would appear that indeed the responses and the production were acknowledged and received by the Trustee. With this writing, I therefore confirm my client’s compliance with Your Honor’s Order. As I offered to Trustee’s counsel, I will likewise offer to the Court that should sworn testimony (in any form) be needed to affirm my client’s responses and production, he would readily oblige.”

DJ Envy Remains Named As A Defendant

Envy isn't facing any charges in connection to his dealings with Pina; however, several lawsuits have named him. Envy has argued he is one of Pina's "victims" in the alleged real estate scam. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Envy and Cesar Pina on HotNewHipHop.

