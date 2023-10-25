DJ Envy Is Innocent, Claims Cesar Pina In New Video

DJ Envy and Cesar Pina are two names that have dominated hip-hop discussion. Overall, it has to do with Pina and his alleged real estate scam. He was arrested and subsequently released on bond last week. However, Envy is now being questioned for his alleged role in all of this. After hosting seminars with Pina, many believe Envy is guilty. Last night, Pina went on a livestream and did his best allege Envy's innocence.

"You have all these people being coerced to sue people affiliated with me just because they are a bigger name," Pina said. "That's the situation that breaks my heart. In all these lawsuits, these 20 lawsuits, DJ Envy was never in the room with me. DJ Envy has nothing to do with any of these 20 lawsuits of these people that are suing me. It f**king sucks, bro. It pisses me off that all these people are bashing DJ Envy...What you gotta understand is, DJ Envy is so successful in hip-hop, as far as a DJ, that people just don't like him."

Cesar Pina Talks DJ Envy

Subsequently, he spoke on a recent statement from Envy's lawyer. Overall, Massimo D'Angelo is claiming Envy is a victim. However, Pina does not see it that way at all. "I understand his attorney, his defense to DJ Envy is a victim. That's the dumbest sh*t I ever heard in my life," Pina noted "Me and him were partners in the real estate seminars. We are partners in a couple of real estate transactions. That's it. He's not a victim. He was my partner. He was an investor."

