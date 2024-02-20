Corey Holcomb & Donnell Rawlings Yelling Match Ensues As Former Disses Dave Chappelle

Patrons at The Laugh Factory this past Sunday (February 18) were expecting a great comedy show, but they weren't prepared for the drama between two performers at the venue to explode. After Donnell Rawlings finished his set, 55-year-old Corey Holcomb had some jokes to get off, though he notably used his time behind the mic to diss both Rawlings and his friend Dave Chappelle. In a video obtained by TMZ, Holcomb's audience didn't seem receptive to him cracking jokes at other Black men's expense, specifically failing to laugh when he called Chappelle and Rawlings "mild."

The father of three admitted he might be in the wrong for his comments, but that didn't stop him from continuing on with his set. What did bring things to a halt was Rawlings' reaction to the hatred, causing him to stand up out of his seat and curse Holcomb out. "I catch you up in all these rooms in f**king Brooklyn and you ain't ever f**ked with [unintelligible]... You wanna talk about it? You saying I'm mild, you saying I ain't come through the streets or the gutters is straight bulls**t."

Donnell Rawlings Defends Dave Chappelle from Corey Holcomb

Another comment that upset Rawlings is Holcomb's claim that any comedian who has appeared in three or more movies "has had to perform fellatio on someone" in the entertainment industry. The Wire actor takes this personally, as he has several film credits on his resume, but has never engaged in any sort of sexual favours for them to come to fruition.

It seems that part of what brought Dave Chappelle and Donell Rawlings together as friends may have been their shared need to speak up for what they feel is right. Before the latter defended the former from Corey Holcomb, Chappelle called out Katt Williams for berating several Black comics in his viral Club Shay Shay interview. Read what the Half Baked actor had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

