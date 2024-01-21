Dave Chappelle Slams Katt Williams For Only Dissing Black Comics

"He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys," Chappelle says.

Earlier this month, Katt Williams made major waves with his viral appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. He took aim at several of his peers, including Kevin Hart, Rickey Smiley, Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, and many more. In the days after the interview dropped, social media users heard plenty of responses from those he dissed. Now, another comedian who was spared is coming to their defense, Dave Chappelle.

During a recent stand-up set, Chappelle weighed in on the explosive interview. He noted that Williams mainly went after Black comedians, seeming disappointed. According to him, he's a fan of Williams, but doesn't understand why he decided to put his peers on blast.

Dave Chappelle Weighs In On Katt Williams' Club Shay Shay Interview

“What part of the game is this? He ethered n***as. He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys. None of these white boys function like that,” Chappelle said. “Katt is one of the best painters in the game. So why are you drawing ugly pictures of us? Stop. Hurt people hurt people, but I am a hurt person that never hurt people, and he does it all the time.”

“I didn’t hear anything that you did wrong. He didn’t do nothin’ wrong? Katt didn’t do nothin’ wrong?… Katt was talking about s**t that n***as did to other n***as but not about anything that n***as did to him,” Chappelle added. "If I told my story, it would break your heart… I lost everything and never, ever told on anybody, and this n***a’s the arbiter of truth. Katt, listen, I f**k with Katt hard, but… DeRay, tell me, what part of the game f**ks up another n***a’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n***a?” What do you think of Dave Chappelle calling out Katt Williams for his viral Club Shay Shay interview? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

