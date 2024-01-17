Katt Williams Hits Ludacris With Vicious Freestyle

Katt Williams has dropped a freestyle aimed at Ludacris while appearing on Suge Knight's Collect Call podcast. “I’m coming for your number one spot, one of us a killer and the other one is not/ One of us the realest and the other one a fraud/ You heard the interview on ‘Club Shay Shay,’ I gave ’em all a payday/ I’m still going f-cking viral so who care what the haters say/ Ludacris, you must be out your rabid a-- mind/ You made a rap song but, n-gga, you ain’t say I’m f-cking lying," Williams rapped. Furthermore, Williams implied that Ludacris had engaged in a sexual relationship with Quincy Jones.

Previously, Ludacris had dropped a freestyle aimed at Williams after the comedian suggested that Luda had earned his role in the Fast & Furious franchise after participating in an Illuminati ritual. “So there was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing, and it had to be one or the other of us and decisions had to be made. So it was both of us, we were equal. One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn’t do the sideburn thing no more, with the points. And the next person they said was going to get $200 million because they were going to pay him $10 million a movie to do 20 movies. And that’s how the conversation happened. One of those persons turned out to be Ludacris, and the other person turned out to be Katt Williams," Williams claimed.

Karlissa Saffold Confuses Fans With Katt Williams Claim

While Williams made many claims about various people during his Club Shay Shay interview, this has also led to many people making claims about him. Karlissa Saffold confused many of her fans after she claimed that Williams had shouted her out during his interview. Specifically, Saffold claimed that Williams had wanted her to play D'Wana in Next Friday. Saffold said that she turned down the role because of the outfit they wanted her to wear. The role was eventually played by Tamala Jones. Saffold's comments appear to stem from fans telling her that she should have played D'Wana

However, people are already calling cap on Saffold's claims. "Man cap I didn’t hear him say blueface momma or the name Karlissa," one person argued. "Katt never said that I watched the whole 3 hour interview twice 😂," agreed another. "LIES...KATT NEVER SAID THAT YOU HAD A POSSIBLE ROLE IN FRIDAY 😫," a third added. Williams did not appear to reference Saffold in his wide-ranging interview. While Williams may have privately told Saffold about Next Friday, he did not appear to say anything to that regard on camera.

