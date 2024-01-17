Katt Williams Reveals Plan For 2Pac Posthumous Album Featuring Cardi B & More

Katt Williams says that he's working on a posthumous 2Pac album that will feature Cardi B. He discussed the plan while speaking with Suge Knight on the Death Row Records founder's podcast, Collect Call, Tuesday. During the conversation, Suge described Cardi as the "female version of 2Pac."

“What you got going on with some of those unreleases with ‘Pac, sh*t, you got me excited. The different people you said you’re gonna put on there. I don’t wanna let the cat out the bag but it’s unbelievable," Suge said, as caught by HipHopDX. Williams revealed that there's a total of eight features on the project that encompass “only the best of the best.” Suge then asked: “I heard Cardi B on the project with you, is that true?” to which Williams replied: “Absolutely.”

Suge Knight With 2Pac & Dr. Dre

From left, American record executive Suge Knight (born Marion Knight Jr), Rap musician Tupac Shakur (1971 - 1996), and rapper and producer Dr Dre (born Andre Young) on the set of Shakur's 'California Love' music video, El Mirage, California, October 13, 1995. (Photo by Nitro/Getty Images)

Knight then added: “I always say she’s the female version of 2Pac,” to which Williams replied: “She’s going to mix with him nicely. Everybody that’s on it is a piece of him, in a way.” From there, Knight criticized the 2004 posthumous 2Pac album, Loyal to the Game, saying that it's the only 2Pac album that “flopped.” Check out Suge Knight's full conversation with Katt Williams below.

Suge Knight & Katt Williams Discuss 2Pac

Elsewhere in the interview, Knight and Williams discussed the reputation of Jada Pinkett Smith. “That’s the homegirl, she ain’t as crazy as people think she is. She made Will [Smith]," Knight said at one point. Williams added: “And [she] saved that n***a’s life in the industry. Queen Beard, the one.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Katt Williams as well as more details on 2Pac's posthumous album on HotNewHipHop.

