Suge Knight Walks Back On Tupac Tweet, Claims His Account Was Hacked

Over the weekend, currently imprisoned rap mogul Suge Knight made a tweet that got a lot of people's attention. "This guy little guy is responsible for the demise of 2pac" he captioned an old-looking photo of the legendary rapper. The post caused hundreds of fans to pour over the image trying to identify who he was talking about. But just a few days after originally tweeting it, Suge tried to walk back on the post, eventually even claiming that his account was hacked.

"THIS TWITTER ACCOUNT HAS BEEN HACKED. FIX IT" Suge captioned an Instagram story post of the original tweet. He also took to the comment section of a post about the tweet to call it "fake." What fans took notice of right away is that it very much wasn't fake, coming from Suge's real twitter account where he's often posted about ongoing news stories. That's when Suge pivoted to saying that his twitter account had been hacked and that the post was actually made by hackers. Check out the post he made refuting the fact that he was responsible for the tweet below.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Wanted To Shoot Suge Knight

Suge Knight Claims Twitter Was Hacked Again

This isn't the first time that Suge Knight has claimed his Twitter was hacked in recent weeks. Earlier this month after making a tweet about paying for protection for Snoop Dogg in the 90s, he first claimed he was hacked. He spoke to TMZ about hackers trying to destroy his reputation. In his discussion with them, he claimed that his Facebook was also hacked in addition to his Twitter. Despite making the public claim more than a week ago it appears his account is still under someone else's control.

Earlier this year, Keefe D was arrested for his role in Tupac's murder. Despite at one point defending Keefe, Suge appears to have changed his tone. In a recent statement he expressed his excitement that Pac is finally getting justice. Do you think that Suge Knight was hacked? What do you think of the tweet about Tupac allegedly posted to his account by hackers? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Suge Knight Accuses Jewell Of Murder

[Via]