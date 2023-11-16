Suge Knight Accuses Jewell Of Murder

During a recent episode of his podcast, Suge Knight opened up about late Death Row Records artist Jewell, and made some pretty shocking claims. He told Collect Call With Suge Knight listeners how much effort and money he put into her. According to him, however, she failed to live up to the label's expectations.

“Jewell never put an album out,” he explained. “She had a brand-new Volvo, she got a check every month, her bills was paid. I paid damn-near 200-and-something thousand dollars for the fat-people surgery to get sh*t cut out and sucked out.” Suge's claims didn't stop there, however. He went on to say that he's gone out of his way to keep his artists far away from the long arm of the law, regardless of how serious their crimes were.

Suge Knight Claims He Spent $700K To Keep Jewell Out Of Prison

“Jewell killed a mothaf*cking man," he alleged. "I paid $700,000 to make sure she didn’t do a day in prison.” Jewell's not the only artist he says he paid to keep out of trouble. He went on to claim that Nate Dogg "robbed seven Taco Bells." According to Suge, he paid a hefty price to ensure he stayed a free man. “He must’ve got 35 years," he explained. "I paid half a million dollars to make sure he didn’t get no time.”

Suge Knight's continued to make wild claims on his new podcast, also recently alleging that he took a gun charge for Dr. Dre. “I stopped Dre from getting a lot of time for beating up a gang of b*tches and all the sh*t he was doing that made me… you know,” he described. “I gave him the business manager number. The guy calls the business manager. The business manager wires the money for Dre’s guns to a guy who will give him the guns. A year or two later, on my birthday, they arrested me. The feds.” What do you think of Suge Knight's recent wild claims about late Death Row Records artist Jewell? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

