Suge Knight Reveals The Woman Who Helped Him Get Tupac Out Of Jail

Recently, Suge Knight started a new podcast called Collect Call With Suge Knight. Though the show has only had two episodes, Suge clearly has a lot to comment on and both episodes have come with tons of compelling revelations. He's already refuted Warren G's comments about his own role in getting Tupac free from jail. In fact, Suge went as far as to say Pac and Warren never liked each other in the first place.

Suge Knight also claimed that Deion Sanders was once secretly part of Death Row Records. The revelation comes at a time when a massive amount of news has followed Sanders for months following his hiring to coach the University of Colorado football team. He also recently revealed the role he played in Snoop Dogg's notorious murder trial. He claimed to take a behind-the-scenes approach to helping free the rap legend. Suge even went as far as to claim that without him Snoop would have faced life in prison. Check out the newest episode of his podcast below.

Read More: Suge Knight’s Son Comes To His Defense Amid Gossip

Suge Knight Opens Up On Tupac Once Again

In the newest episode, Suge Knight discusses a woman who played a key role in reaching out to him to free Tupac from prison. “Only person [who] made it happen, to let me know to get ’Pac out of prison was a girl named Keisha. That is the baddest b*tch in the world. If it weren’t for Keisha, you guys wouldn’t have heard All Eyez On Me or all the other hits he did," Suge explains.

He details Keisha calling his office almost every day trying to get the label exec's help freeing Tupac. Eventually he caved and talked to her, which ultimately led to him visiting Tupac and beginning their legendary journey together. “Keisha made that happen,” Suge concluded at the end of the segment. What do you think of Suge Knight revealing information on the woman who helped free Tupac? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Warren G Responds To Suge Knight Countering His 2pac Claims

[Via]