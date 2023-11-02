Warren G Responds To Suge Knight Countering His 2pac Claims

A few months ago, Warren G sat down on an episode of Drink Champs to discuss a variety of topics. Included among them was 2pac, who Warren claims to have been a silent ally of. During the interview, he claims that he was attempting to bail the rapper out of jail in 1995 but was beat to the punch by someone else. Initially, nobody questioned his narrative. But when Suge Knight recently started his new podcast it was one of the first things he tackled.

“Warren G, best stop lying — you didn’t f*ck with ’Pac and ’Pac didn’t f*ck with you. On top of that, you couldn’t take care of yourself, how were you gonna get ’Pac out of prison? Everybody, all of a sudden, they want to get ’Pac out of prison," Suge explained. The clip began the make the rounds online and it's no surprise that eventually Warren himself heard it. In his response, he didn't mince words about his status and influence during the period of time being discussed. Check out his full response below.

Warren G Claps Back At Suge Knight

According to HipHop DX, Warren responded in a pair of Instagram comments. “It’s simple he beat me to the punch. I don’t have nothing against @officialsugeknight but don’t try to say how I was living I made him a lot of $ period Snoop, Dazz, Kurup, RBX, Natedogg, came through me," the first response reads. “Lol Suge is a funny guy. I wasn’t on Deathrow I was on Def Jam with the biggest hip hop single & a lot of $ I didn’t get a monthly salary I was buying 600 Benzes & houses taking care of family. so you ask who could take care of what," his second comment explains.

Elsewhere on his episode of Drink Champs, Warren G discusses Suge Knight directly. He told a story about having to literally run away from Suge when he felt he was in a dangerous situation. What do you think of Warren G's response to Suge Knights claims that he's lying about supporting 2pac? Let us know in the comment section below.

