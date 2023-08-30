Warren G Claims He Helped Snoop Dogg Avoid 2Pac Shooting

Warren G recently got candid during his new interview with Drink Champs. The rapper discussed a plethora of things, including how he saved Snoop Dogg. Warren G claims that Snoop had plans to join 2Pac in Vegas right before his fatal shooting in 1996. However, thanks to him, he was able to avoid it. “The cold sh*t about it is, I had called Snoop,” he began. “At that time, I was single … I had a house to myself. I was like, ‘Shi*t, I’m a bachelor. What’s up, Snoop? Come over! I’m here watching the fight, I’ma invite a gang of people over, we gonna barbecue.’”

The rapper continued: “He was like, ‘Fuck that sh*t, I’m going to Vegas with 2Pac and them for the fight.’ So I was like, ‘Damn, n*gga! You don’t never kick it with me, sh*t.’” He added, “So a couple of hours went by, I’m in the house, getting everything ready. I heard a horn honking in front of my house.” Warren G said the two had a great time riding around in Snoop’s whip.

“He Pulled Up [And] He Surprised Me,” Warren G Says

However, their fun moment wouldn’t last. After news broke about the shooting, the two immediately rushed to Vegas to check on their Death Row labelmate. “We could hear the sh*t, and then he started getting calls and they was telling him that 2Pac got shot. So I kicked everybody out and [Snoop] took off — that’s when he went to Vegas to go see what was going on and go to the hospital,” he said. He continued: “If I wouldn’t have talked to him and got him to come over to my house, he probably would’ve been right there in the car with them and got shot as well.”



Last May, Snoop Dogg also opened up about the aftermath of 2Pac’s death and its impact on him. The West Coast OG claims he nearly fainted when he saw him in the hospital. “He got tubes in him and it’s like, when I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn’t even there, and I fainted,” he shared. “Then, his [mother Afeni Shakur] got me up and walked me in the bathroom and had a conversation with me about being strong,” he told Jake Paul on his Impaulsive podcast.

