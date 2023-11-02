Suge Knight’s Son Comes To His Defense Amid Gossip

Suge Knight's son, Suge Jacob, recently took to social media to share a message about his father. The infamous music executive is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for hitting businessman Terry Carter with his car as he sped off from an altercation in 2015. Carter was killed as a result of the hit-and-run, and Knight was charged with manslaughter.

His alleged criminal history goes back a lot further than that, however. The Death Row co-founder has also been accused of domestic violence, attempted murder, assault, and more. Knight recently started a new podcast, Collect Call With Suge Knight, which sees him chatting about his life from behind bars. While the podcast is only on its first episode, he's already managed to stir up some controversy.

Suge Knight's Son Calls Out His Father's Haters

So far, Knight's accused Akon of raping a 13-year-old, weighed in on the current state of the music industry, and much more. The only subject that's off limits for Knight's new podcast is 2Pac's murder, despite him having been in the car with the late icon when he was fatally shot. His new podcast, along with new developments in 2Pac's murder case, have drummed up a lot of chatter about Knight. Judging by his recent post, his son isn't having it. "Everybody has a Suge Story but when Suge speaks it's messing up their lie-style," his post reads. "I’m just supporting my Pops. I don’t know nothing, I just lived through it. LA is where you boss up and your enemies become you best worker then turn on you."

As expected, his post has left commenters divided. While countless users are showing support for Suge J., several others have taken the opportunity to remind him of the things his father's accused of. What do you think of Suge Knight's son defending him amid gossip? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

