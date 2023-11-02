Akon Will Sue Suge Knight For Defamation Amid Assault Claims, He States

Suge Knight ruffled a lot of industry feathers on his Collect Calls podcast when he accused Akon of assaulting a 13-year-old girl. Moreover, according to the Death Row boss, his producer Detail also assaulted the alleged victim's 12-year-old sister, and these are overall horrifying claims. The 50-year-old, however, denied all of these outright, and it now looks like this will be a much more contentious case moving forward. Furthermore, in a new statement to Complex, he revealed plans to sue the music executive for defamation. As of writing this article, he hasn't responded to this lawsuit, although we're sure that it won't be the prettiest situation either way.

"I need to make it very clear that I absolutely deny these outrageous false and disgusting claims Suge Knight made on his podcast about me," Akon shared. "I never called, received [a call], or had any contact with Suge Knight since he [went to prison]. My voice you heard on his podcast was a soundbite previously recorded from an interview I did with DJ Vlad 3 years ago regarding Suge Knight in 2009. I’ve never been a guest on Suge Knight’s podcast.

Akon Preparing Lawsuit Against Suge Knight For Defamatory Assault Claims

"I always believe in building positivity into the world and my actions and legacy have spoken to that," Akon continued. "It’s unfortunate that I have to defend myself from these lies and I will be involving my legal team in filing a defamation lawsuit against Mr. Knight, my prayers for him will still continue." Previously, this is what the Senegalese-American artist had to say about these allegations on Twitter. "The world knows a lie when they hear it," he shared. "It’s unfortunate that this man is going out like this. It’s sad and seriously embarrassing. Regardless of our history, I’m still going to be praying for him."

Meanwhile, these accusations unfortunately don't have the best context. After all, the "Smack That" hitmaker recently flexed about having multiple wives, and involved himself in his fair share of other controversies. The same is true for Suge, of course, but with this new legal parameter, we'll see whether this results in accountability and justice for the alleged victims. For more news and the latest updates on Akon and Suge Knight, log back into HNHH.

