Akon Fires Back At Suge Knight Over Rape Accusation

Akon has responded to Suge Knight after the Death Row co-founder accused him and his longtime producer, Detail, of raping a 13-year-old girl. Knight claims the victim was the sister of one of his associates. He recalled the alleged incident during an episode of his new podcast, Collect Call, while speaking with Source magazine co-founder Dave Mays.

Akon fired back at the claim on Twitter, Sunday morning. “The world knows a lie when they hear it,” he wrote. “It’s unfortunate that this man is going out like this. It’s sad and seriously embarrassing. Regardless of our history, I’m still going to be praying for him."

As for Knight's allegation, he explained: "One of my homegirls, she was a hustler. She had a little sister — 13 years old. And her best friend was 12 years old. She’s in the car with him. You and Detail call her [Suge’s homegirl]. And she said, ‘I got my little sister and her best friend with me.’ I said, ‘Well, then stop by for a second.’ She go by y’all hotel, in y’all room, and she gets a call. It was the dudes she met at the hotel when she was coming to see you muthaf*ckas."

From there, Knight explained that Akon allegedly offered to watch the sister and her 12-year-old friend. Knight continued: “She goes to the next room … she says she comes back in about 35 minutes. When she gets back in the room, her little sister and that other little girl don’t wanna eat. They look scared. And they’re crying. When she gets back in the car with them, they tell her, ‘Akon, you fucked the little girl, 13 — Detail fucked the little girl, 12 years old. Y’all raped them.'” Be on the lookout for further updates on Suge Knight's allegation on HotNewHipHop.

