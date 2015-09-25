Detroit producer Detail is best known for producing hit singles “We Dem Boyz,” by Wiz Khalifa, “Drunk In Love,” by Beyoncé, “I’m So Paid,” by Akon, “Sexy Can I,” by Ray J, and Lil Wayne’s “How To Love.” He has worked extensively with Ray J, producing the majority of his third album, Raydiation. Other artists he has collaborated with include the Pussycat Dolls, Ashanti, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Brandy, T-Pain, R. Kelly, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Jennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg, and more. He is featured on Lil Wayne’s “No Worries,” which peaked at the number 7 spot on the US R&B and Rap charts.