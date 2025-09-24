Drake Created One Of His Wooziest Songs With The Detail-Assisted "305 To My City"

Drake's "Nothing Was The Same" is still standing the test of time and its thanks to songs like "305 To My City."

Drake, out of all of the mainstream rappers, is probably the king when it comes to bleeding hip-hop and R&B. He was extremely proficient, particularly in the first third or so of his career. These last several years though are up for debate.

But revisiting Nothing Was The Same 12 years later reminds of just how effortless it was for The Boy to pull these songs off. That was with him even changing up the formula a little bit compared to projects like Take Care or even So Far Gone.

On his 2013 commercial smash, Drake opted for a darker, woozier, and more atmospheric soundscape. One of the results of that experimentation was "305 To My City" with producer and part-time vocalist Detail.

The pitched down, slow motion vocals were a large contributor to this aesthetic, as well as the incredible amount of space in the production. Moreover, you can credit the simple flows and cut and dry bars for it as well, making the emphasis solely on the vibes.

"305 To My City" doesn't get the same love and recognition as the record hits like "Tuscan Leather," "Pound Cake," "Too Much," and etc. But this deeper cut does keep the already tight, original 13-song tracklist extremely cohesive.

In essence, it's a vital support beam to a large structure. There's nothing wrong with that especially when a song like this does its job well. It's definitely a nostalgic listen too, as it takes back what many would agree are his glory days.

Drake "305 To My City"

Quotable Lyrics:

Connections are heavy
Every real n**** they f*ck with you
Nails chipped out in diamonds
You sparkle, but f*ck, man, the spark ain't enough for you

