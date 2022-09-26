akon
- Original ContentAkon Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The StarDiscover Akon's net worth in 2024 and learn about his music career, business ventures, and philanthropic efforts shaping his wealth.By Jake Skudder
- MusicAkon Will Sue Suge Knight For Defamation Amid Assault Claims, He StatesThe singer denied any and all contact with the Death Row boss since his incarceration after his accusations that Akon assaulted a teenager.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearAkon Wore Fake Dior On "Drink Champs" Interview For Clicks, He AdmitsYou know what they say, all press is good press.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicArtists Like Akon: Sean Kingston, T-Pain, Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo & MoreExplore artists like Akon - Sean Kingston, T-Pain, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown, Jason Derulo. Discover their unique sounds in the R&B genre.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureThe Game & Akon Slam Elon Musk Over Twitter Blue VerificationAkon later said his account was hacked.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureAkon Gets Dragged After Claiming “A Woman Can Never Compare To A Man”Akon also claimed that "women don't create life" in a resurfaced clip from his interview on the "Joe Budden Podcast." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureAkon Clowned For His Hair PieceThe Senegalese-American star's new hairdo garnered some wild and hilarious reactions on Twitter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicVan Lathan Calls Akon A "Clown" For Comparing African & Black American PerformersAkon didn't have nice things to say about Black American performers but praised artists from Africa.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAkon Draws Backlash After Comparing American & African PerformersThe 49-year-old musician mentioned that Americans are usually "wobbling, pants hanging half down, bored as hell, half asleep ‘cause they high as hell on stage."By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureAkon Defends Kanye West's Nazi PraiseThe hit-heavy artist made comments supporting Ye's right to a differing opinion on Sky News' morning show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesAkon Collabs With TikTok For New Mixtape "TT Freak"Akon teamed up with TikTok after noticing some of his old music go viral on the social media platform.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureAkon Thinks Gangs Ties Keep Chris Brown From Achieving MJ's LegacyAkon says Breezy has the talent, but he has "Bloods" and "little gangbangers" around him.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAkon Believes Kanye's Antics Are all About Taking Trump's VotesAkon calls Ye a genius and argues that the Rap mogul's offensive antics stem from Kanye's desire to run for president.By Erika Marie
- MusicAkon On Young Thug: "His Career Will Be Over" If He Cooperates In YSL RICO CaseAccording to the "Smack That" artist, Thugger may still be able to salvage himself as a pop or country star. Hip-hop, however, may be out of the question.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAkon Talks PnB Rock Relationship & Visiting Roscoes In L.A."That kid was amazing."By Lamar Banks
- MusicAkon Says YSL Are Good People But Lyrics Make Them Sound Like Serial KillersHe stressed that he knows most of them and they're "good-hearted" people.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAkon Received $1 Billion Credit Line From China: “I Spent It”The music mogul used the funds to place solar lights in Africa. By Lamar Banks
- MusicAkon Reveals Why He Never Worked With Jay-Z"It wasn’t even inquired. "By Lamar Banks
- MusicAkon Claims Plies Jacked "I Wanna Love You" From Trick DaddyHe sent the track via email & it was intercepted by Plies, who dropped his version. The official release featured Snoop.By Erika Marie
- MusicAkon Believes Canada Is Dominating Hip Hop: “Don’t Get It Twisted”The Konvict Muzik founder also praised Atlanta for its influence on the culture.By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureAkon Claims He & Michael Jackson Had "Big Plans For Africa": VideoThe pair discussed the undiscovered talent in Africa at great lengths before Jackson's tragic death in 2009.By Hayley Hynes