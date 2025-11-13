Akon Sets The Record Straight Amid Arrest Reports

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - APRIL 8: Akon on the set of "Hold The Umbrella" music video taping at DAER Nightclub in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino on April 8, 2025 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Alekandra London/Getty Images)
Earlier this week, it was reported that Akon was arrested in Georgia on an outstanding bench warrant and booked into the Smyrna City Jail.

Recently, Akon got himself into a bit of trouble, and was arrested in Georgia as a result. What appeared to be his mugshot quickly began making its rounds online, along with reports that the ordeal stemmed from a suspended license. In September, police spotted his Tesla Cybertruck stopped in the middle of the road, and were soon informed that the battery died. While waiting for a tow truck to come and move the vehicle, they learned that Akon's license was suspended for failure to appear in 2023.

In addition to that, "an illegal vape in the center console was seized during the inventory and submitted for destruction," according to a police report.

Now, a representative for the performer has spoken to AllHipHop to clear a few things up. “Technically, Akon was arrested,” they told the outlet. “But it was over something incredibly minor — basically a traffic ticket. It was handled quickly, and he was released almost immediately.”

“He’s not tripping off that little situation,” the source added. “It was blown up by TMZ and others because they had inside info on the ticket.”

Akon Arrested
Syndication: NorthJersey
Akon steps over the crowd as he performs in Jersey City, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Jersey City July 4th Celebration. Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Akon may be out of the woods when it comes to his legal woes, but this isn't the only drama he's been involved in lately. Over the summer, he got into it with a former friend, Be.I. He accused him of impersonating him to get to fans, scamming, and more.

“Look at this face,” he said at the time. “He go by the name of Be.I. He’s a fraud, a scammer. Literally a imposter, a straight-up leech. He has no moral ethic as to who he steals from. He will come to you, gain your trust and scam you, flat out.”

“If you gave him money, go back and retrieve it because you’ve been scammed. He’s not going to deliver,” Akon also alleged. “He’s gonna run away with it. He is not affiliated in any way with Konvict Muzik or Kon Live Distribution, or any Akon-affiliated system."

