Akon's Wife Files For Divorce Just Days Before 29th Anniversary

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1172 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Akon Wife Files Divorce Days Before 29th Anniversary Music News
Nov 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; American rapper Akon sits court side during the second half in a game between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Tomeka Thiam reportedly cited irreconcilable differences with Akon in her filing and also seeks a custody agreement.

Akon has had a few confrontational headlines as of late, but his biggest challenge will now be in a courtroom. According to legal documents reportedly obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, his wife Tomeka Thiam filed for divorce just four days before their upcoming 29th wedding anniversary on September 15.

Thiam, who shares a 17-year-old daughter with the singer, reportedly cited irreconcilable differences in her filing, although the specific nature of them is unclear at press time. According to the publication, she seeks joint legal custody of their child, but wants physical custody of the child. Tomeka Thiam also reportedly seeks spousal support and wants to hinder the court's ability to grant him the same right to spousal support.

However, there's a larger family and romantic situation here. It's all a bit vague, so take it with a grain of salt.

Read More: Akon Labels Former Friend Be.I A "Scammer" In Fiery Exchange

How Many Wives Does Akon Have?
Syndication: NorthJersey
Akon performs in Jersey City, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Jersey City July 4th Celebration. © Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Akon reportedly has multiple wives – four, to be exact – and shares a total of nine children with them. It doesn't seem like he's responded to this divorce filing as of writing this article, but we will see if that changes in the near future. For now, we will have to see how this plays out in court and whether or not either party addresses this publicly.

However, a larger storyline to contend with is also the Akon City plans. He clapped back at reports that Senegal shut his project in the country down.

"We're still building it," the "Drunk Right Now (Na Na Na)" artist remarked. "It's something that goes beyond the capabilities of what they think one man can create. And what they don't realize is that it starts off as a dream, and then it continues as something that becomes a reality, as people start to adapt it. So it starts with one building, and it becomes something that becomes monumental in the future."

"You can't fight the Internet," Akon said of his plans and alleged misinformation about it. "Listen, I got teams on it trying to combat all the negative, false information that these people are putting out. And just last week, we had it with 23 million false ads on Akon City, just negative." We will see if similarly vague gossip spreads about this reported divorce from Tomeka Thiam.

Read More: Akon Claims T-Pain Went Broke Trying To Keep Up With Him

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.5K
"Hold The Umbrella" Music Video Taping With Gary LeVox, Akon And La Ghetto Crime Akon's Wife Files Lawsuit Against Publix Supermarket Over Male Employee Violating Her In 2022 1.7K
"Hold The Umbrella" Music Video Taping With Gary LeVox, Akon And La Ghetto Pop Culture Akon Claims The Media Spread False Information About Akon City, Hires Teams To Fight Agenda 1.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.1K
Comments 0