Akon's Wife Files For Divorce Just Days Before 29th Anniversary

Akon has had a few confrontational headlines as of late, but his biggest challenge will now be in a courtroom. According to legal documents reportedly obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, his wife Tomeka Thiam filed for divorce just four days before their upcoming 29th wedding anniversary on September 15.

Thiam, who shares a 17-year-old daughter with the singer, reportedly cited irreconcilable differences in her filing, although the specific nature of them is unclear at press time. According to the publication, she seeks joint legal custody of their child, but wants physical custody of the child. Tomeka Thiam also reportedly seeks spousal support and wants to hinder the court's ability to grant him the same right to spousal support.

However, there's a larger family and romantic situation here. It's all a bit vague, so take it with a grain of salt.

How Many Wives Does Akon Have?

Akon performs in Jersey City, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Jersey City July 4th Celebration. © Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Akon reportedly has multiple wives – four, to be exact – and shares a total of nine children with them. It doesn't seem like he's responded to this divorce filing as of writing this article, but we will see if that changes in the near future. For now, we will have to see how this plays out in court and whether or not either party addresses this publicly.

However, a larger storyline to contend with is also the Akon City plans. He clapped back at reports that Senegal shut his project in the country down.

"We're still building it," the "Drunk Right Now (Na Na Na)" artist remarked. "It's something that goes beyond the capabilities of what they think one man can create. And what they don't realize is that it starts off as a dream, and then it continues as something that becomes a reality, as people start to adapt it. So it starts with one building, and it becomes something that becomes monumental in the future."