Akon's wife, Amirah Iman-Thiam, will be taking on Publix Supermarket in civil court in 2025.

According to Roswell, Georgia, court documents acquired by AllHipHop, the icon's spouse claims she was "sexually violated" at the supermarket in 2022. Amirah claims a male stocket named Jonathan Ross was lurking near the organic aisle, eyeing her.

As she checked out her groceries, Ross crept up and grabbed her from behind. He even whispered something slick about her dress before the assault popped off.

Authorities rolled up minutes later. Bodycam footage showed Iman-Thiam shaking, barely able to speak. Ross got cuffed fast and later pled guilty to sexual battery.

The trauma didn’t stop there. She pulled the plug on a major 12-city tour across Europe, losing close to $300K in locked-in payments. Bigger bag losses followed, including collabs with Grammy-winning producers.

She told her therapist her creativity vanished. Now she barely steps outside unless she’s flanked by a high-priced security guard. Instacart handles the groceries.

Who Is Akon's Wife Amirah Iman-Thiam?

While married to the mogul, Amirah is also signed to Akon's Konvict Muzik. Right before the assault, she locked in a $4 million international tour with Universal Artist Features Worldwide and Quilox.

She also had to undergo intense spiritual healing back in Senegal. As a devout Muslim woman, the violation forced her into a year-long cleansing ritual led by an Imam.

Publix dismissed the Amirah's lawsuit, saying Ross went rogue. But her legal team fired back, claiming the store chain let this happen.

Publix had no policies in place to stop creeps like Ross—despite 19 similar complaints statewide. Her lawyers say the company chose profits over protecting shoppers. The lawsuit paints the stores as hunting grounds for unchecked predators.