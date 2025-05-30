Akon's Wife Files Lawsuit Against Publix Supermarket Over Male Employee Violating Her In 2022

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 194 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Hold The Umbrella" Music Video Taping With Gary LeVox, Akon And La Ghetto
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - APRIL 8: Akon on the set of "Hold The Umbrella" music video taping at DAER Nightclub in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino on April 8, 2025 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Alekandra London/Getty Images)
Akon has nine children with four wives. His wives are Amirah Iman-Thiam, Tomeka Thiam, Rozina, and Tricia Anne Thiam.

Akon's wife, Amirah Iman-Thiam, will be taking on Publix Supermarket in civil court in 2025.

According to Roswell, Georgia, court documents acquired by AllHipHop, the icon's spouse claims she was "sexually violated" at the supermarket in 2022. Amirah claims a male stocket named Jonathan Ross was lurking near the organic aisle, eyeing her.

As she checked out her groceries, Ross crept up and grabbed her from behind. He even whispered something slick about her dress before the assault popped off.

Authorities rolled up minutes later. Bodycam footage showed Iman-Thiam shaking, barely able to speak. Ross got cuffed fast and later pled guilty to sexual battery.

The trauma didn’t stop there. She pulled the plug on a major 12-city tour across Europe, losing close to $300K in locked-in payments. Bigger bag losses followed, including collabs with Grammy-winning producers.

She told her therapist her creativity vanished. Now she barely steps outside unless she’s flanked by a high-priced security guard. Instacart handles the groceries.

More: Akon Claims T-Pain Went Broke Trying To Keep Up With Him 

Who Is Akon's Wife Amirah Iman-Thiam?

While married to the mogul, Amirah is also signed to Akon's Konvict Muzik. Right before the assault, she locked in a $4 million international tour with Universal Artist Features Worldwide and Quilox.

She also had to undergo intense spiritual healing back in Senegal. As a devout Muslim woman, the violation forced her into a year-long cleansing ritual led by an Imam.

Publix dismissed the Amirah's lawsuit, saying Ross went rogue. But her legal team fired back, claiming the store chain let this happen.

Publix had no policies in place to stop creeps like Ross—despite 19 similar complaints statewide. Her lawyers say the company chose profits over protecting shoppers. The lawsuit paints the stores as hunting grounds for unchecked predators.

“This ain’t about one guy,” her lawyer said. “A broken system. It’s putting women in danger.” After Ross' conviction, Publix quietly stashed $4.2 million to settle “customer incidents.”

More: Akon Admits His Brother Used To Perform As Him In Secret & Keep The Earnings

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 60.8K
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Music Miss Jones Accuses Diddy Of Threatening To Put Her In A Trunk, Recalls Lil Kim Stepping In 14.9K
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 22, 2022 Relationships Akon Flexes Multiple Wives, Commenters Are Here For It 6.7K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 4.9K