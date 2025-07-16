Akon Shuts Down Reports That “Akon City” Plans Have Been Scrapped

BY Caroline Fisher 237 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Akon Shuts Down Reports City Hip Hop News
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - APRIL 8: Akon on the set of "Hold The Umbrella" music video taping on a private yacht on April 8, 2025 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Alekandra London/Getty Images)
Recently, it was reported that the Senegalese government abandoned Akon's proposal for a futuristic, crypto-powered city.

"Akon City" was first announced back in 2018. It was pitched as a futuristic, crypto-powered city dreamt up by the performer and likened to a “real-life Wakanda.” 550 hectares of land near the coastal village of Mbodiene were set aside for the project. Earlier this month, however, fans got a disappointing update. According to the North Africa Post, the Senegalese government has decided to abandon the proposal and reclaim the land. Reportedly, this is due to delays and financial problems.

Sapco-Senegal, a state-owned entity that develops coastal and tourism areas, is expected to start working on new hotels, apartments, a marina, and more in the area instead. Despite these reports, Akon insists that "Akon City" is still underway, although there are some haters who want to see it fail. TMZ caught up with him in New York City this week, where he claimed that the project is "under attack."

"The impact that it's gonna do for Africa is kind of shaking up a lot of agendas," he said. "So you're gonna see a lot of misinformation on the internet, and I would advise that it's untrue."

Read More: Senegal Officially Abandons Akon's Futuristic City Proposal

Akon City

"For the most part, the project is a city, so it's not gonna stop," he continued. "When you're doing something that big in Africa, specifically with all these agendas tied to it, they're gonna try to discredit it for it not to happen. I just need people to be more wise and know that a project like this don't happen overnight."

For now, it remains unclear exactly if or when Akon City will be finished.

In 2025, Akon spoke with AllHipHop's Chuck Creekmur about Akon City, admitting that he could have done a better job with it early on. "My biggest thing was I promoted it way, way, way too early,” he explained at the time. "Of course, anything that exciting that would change a culture, people will naturally want to know what’s happening right now, assuming that it’s already happening. But it was in a process of creating."

Read More: Akon's Wife Files Lawsuit Against Publix Supermarket Over Male Employee Violating Her In 2022

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Syndication: NorthJersey Music Senegal Officially Abandons Akon's Futuristic City Proposal 2.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.8K
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - November 5, 2024 Music Akon Provides An Update On The Highly-Anticipated "Akon City" 1256
Ethan Miller/Getty Images Society Akon Readies His Own Cryptocurrency Appropriately Named Akoin 3.1K
Comments 0