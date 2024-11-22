Akon Provides An Update On The Highly-Anticipated "Akon City"

The singer admitted that "Akon City" is still a ways away.

Akon, the multi-platinum artist turned entrepreneur, opened up about the progress of his ambitious Akon City project. During a candid interview with Chuck Creekmur of AllHipHop, he reiterated that the city is in development. Akon first announced Akon City in 2018, meant to be a futuristic, eco-friendly city in Senegal powered by cryptocurrency. Fans immediately likened it to Wakanda, the fictional African city that Marvel's Black Panther series takes place in. That was in part because the first Black Panther film released just a few months before his initial announcement. Now, Akon's admitting that he may have gotten ahead of himself when first explaining the massive undertaking.

“My biggest thing was I promoted it way, way, way too early,” Akon said during the interview with Creekmur. He said that excitement motivated the early announcement. "Of course, anything that exciting that would change a culture, people will naturally want to know what’s happening right now, assuming that it’s already happening. But it was in a process of creating." The vision for the city began as a technological and economic hub for Africa, including luxury apartments, a cryptocurrency-based economy and progressive energy solutions.

Akon Says City In Senegal Is "Nowhere Near" Done

Akon stressed the magnitude and complexity of the effort: “It’s a city. Nowhere near done.” Early plans included 2,000 acres and a $6 billion price tag to complete. Akon and his team broke ground in 2020. Akon City's goal is to be a source of innovation for Africa. It is located in Mbodiene, Senegal, with a goal of attracting tourists, entrepreneurs and investors. However, Akon has repeatedly said that the project is also about creating opportunities for Africans to thrive.