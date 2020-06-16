akon city
- Original ContentAkon Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The StarDiscover Akon's net worth in 2024 and learn about his music career, business ventures, and philanthropic efforts shaping his wealth.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureAkon's Futuristic African City Compared To Ponzi Scheme By Ex-Business PartnerAkon City is to be erected in Senegal, but the singer's former business partner, who has sued him, claims the whole thing is filled with "red flags."By Erika Marie
- TechAkon Announces Launch Of AKOIN Cryptocurrency Mastercard"Number one hustla' gettin' money."By Taylor McCloud
- RandomAkon Building Futuristic "Akon City" In UgandaAkon will build his new "Akon City" in Uganda by 2036.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAkon: Construction On $6 Billion Akon City Will Move ForwardConstruction begins on the $6 billion project next year.By Noor Lobad
- MusicAkon Reveals $6 Billion Contract To Build City In SenegalAkon's made official advancements in building a city in Senegal.By Aron A.