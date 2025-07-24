Akon Wants To Fight Someone In A Celebrity Boxing Match

Akon says he wants to get in the ring for a celebrity boxing match, but it'd have to be against someone who doesn't like him. He weighed in on the possibility during a recent interview with The Untold, admitting that he hasn't made many enemies over the years, but must have a hater somewhere.

“I’ll do it in my sleep. I wish,” Akon said of the idea. “Please, invite me in the ring.” As for who he'd want to fight, Akon remarked, "It don't matter. It won't be fair. I promise you, it won't be fair. There's a reason why I never had no hip-hop beef... It gotta be somebody that dislikes me though."

His interview with The Untold comes after a report surfaced that the Senegalese government would be scrapping his plan for a futuristic, cryptocurrency-powered city. The North Africa Post claimed local residents were furious about the lack of progress since 2018.

He shut down the report during an appearance on the Minas' House Podcast afterward. “You can't fight the internet,” he replied. “Listen, I got teams on it trying to combat all the negative, false information that these people are putting out. And just last week, we had it with 23 million false ads on Akon City, just negative... It's the agendas. The powers that be. That's how it works. Okay. When they want to destroy something that can change the minds or the mindset of people, that's how they do it. Through the media.”