celebrity boxing
- SportsOmeretta Vs Kenzo B Boxing Match Ends In Double DisqualificationProbably should have seen a result like this coming.By Ben Mock
- SportsLamar Odom To Fight Fake Drake In Celebrity Boxing MatchFake Drake originally wanted to fight the real Drake.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDDG & PNB Rock Announce Boxing Match Slated For Next MonthDDG says that instead of rappers "killing for free" they should "punch it out for a bag."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna To Fight Instagram Model In Celebrity Boxing MatchThe two will fight it out for charity on June 11.By Lawrencia Grose
- AnticsBenzino Challenges 50 Cent To A Celebrity Boxing MatchBenzino wants to settle the score with 50 Cent in a boxing ring. By Aron A.
- SportsO.T. Genasis Contemplates Boxing Match With Lamar Odom: "I'm Skilled Differently"If these two actually faced off in the ring, who would you put your money on?By Erika Marie
- SportsLamar Odom Wins Yet Another Celebrity Boxing Match: HighlightsLamar Odom is now 2-0 in his boxing career.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLamar Odom Reveals His Latest Investment In BoxingLamar Odom is committed to the celebrity boxing life.By Alexander Cole
- SportsThe Game Weighs In On Soulja Boy Vs. Aaron Carter FightThe Game is confident as to who he thinks would win.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSoulja Boy Responds To Aaron Carter's Boxing ChallengeSoulja Boy wasn't amused with Aaron Carter's comments.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Carter Disses Soulja Boy, Challenges Him To Boxing MatchAaron Carter is still all about the celebrity boxing life.By Alexander Cole
- InterviewsBlueface Explains His Issues With 6ix9ine: "I Would Love To Whoop [His] A**"Blueface wants to fight Tekashi 6ix9ine after defeating Kane Trujillo in his celebrity boxing debut.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentBlueface Talks 6ix9ine Beef, Opening A Restaurant, XXL Freshman List, & MoreBlueface speaks about his celebrity boxing debut, his new song "TikTok," and who he wants to fight next in our exclusive interview.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLamar Odom Will Return To The Boxing Ring: DetailsLamar Odom is looking to make a solid career out of boxing.By Alexander Cole
- BoxingWack 100 Wants Blueface & 6ix9ine To Fight: "It'll Be Good For The Culture"Wack 100 predicts 6ix9ine would get knocked out in the first round if he fought Blueface.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlueface Announces His First Professional FightBlueface will make his in-ring debut next month.By Alex Zidel
- SportsDDG & Toosii Agree To Bring Their Beef To The Boxing RingToosii may have found the perfect opponent for his upcoming boxing match.By Alex Zidel
- SportsMatt Barnes Claims He'd Fight Chad Johnson On One ConditionCelebrity boxing has become increasingly popular as of late.By Alexander Cole