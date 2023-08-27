Omeretta Vs Kenzo B Boxing Match Ends In Double Disqualification

In the red corner, fighting out of Atlanta, Omeretta. In the blue, fighting out of The Bronx, Kenzo B. The two women headed to the unfamiliar territory of Tempe, Arizona for Thunderbolt Boxing’s Crossover Clash: Clash for the Culture. The good news is that they actually got to the ring. The same couldn’t be said for the headline fight between Charleston White and Suede the Plug God. That fight was called off after White was disqualified for both pepper spraying and bludgeoning Suede before the fight.

The bad news? Omeretta versus Kenzo B didn’t last very long either. The two women were very eager to fight, throwing some hard punches and grappling multiple times. However, in front of a pretty small audience, the fight was soon called due to the wonderfully rare double disqualification. Both women were ejected for repeatedly ignoring the ref’s instructions. On multiple occasions, the referee could be seen telling them to listen to him when he called a break. After finding himself unable to break up the near-MMA brawl happening in front of him, the fight was called.

Clash For The Culture Disappoints Across The Board

Overall, fans should be demanding their PPV fees back for this event. With one fight scrapped and another ending in a double disqualification, this was hardly the event that fans paid for. The problem is that it blended two very different worlds – celebrity beefs and sanctioned boxing. You can’t put two who hate each other in a ring and then tell them that they have to play by the rules of professional boxing. Given the way that Omeretta and Kenzo were going at it, it should have been an MMA match.

People online were just as unimpressed. “Everybody need a refund cause this was terrible,” said one commenter. “They need to stop doing celebrity boxing, the shit is an unfunny joke,” added another. “How tf y’all thought this was gonna go down…they aren’t professional boxers lol. They could’ve squared up on the Avenue for this lol,” joked a third. It’s unclear if Thunderbolt will be issuing any sort of statement on the event. But it definitely feels like fans deserved better than this.

