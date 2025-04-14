YK Osiris Addresses His Tough Loss At Adin Ross' Boxing Event

YK Osiris Loss Adin Ross Boxing Event Hip Hop News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: YK Osiris attends Culture Creators: 8th Annual Innovators &amp; Leaders Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 28, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Although YK Osiris lost his matchup and hasn't dropped new music this year, it seems like he's motivated to come back strong.

YK Osiris has had his fair share of boxing matchups over the years, but you know what they say: you win some, you lose some. He recently lost by unanimous decision to Scam Likely at an Adin Ross boxing event, and it was kind of tough to see. The rapper and singer looked absolutely exhausted when they wrapped things up, and an unclear altercation seemed to break out in the ring after the match ended. Nevertheless, after getting some rest and letting social media have its fun for a little bit, he returned to social media to tease new music on the way and thank folks for their support and viewership.

"I just want to say I appreciate everybody, I love y'all, for the support," YK Osiris remarked. "I was tired as hell, man, I was so tired. But I got through it, you know? And salute to bruh, you know? I'ma salute to him, you know? Great boxer. He did his thing, and I salute him for that, for sure. Let's do it." His last album was 2024's YK WORLD, also known as Dear Fans.

Did YK Osiris Beef With NBA YoungBoy?

Of course, many people started to clown on the Jacksonville native after this boxing loss, which is one of many narratives against YK Osiris online. For example, Foolio claimed back in 2023 that Osiris actually gave him information on NBA YoungBoy that led to a confrontation. "Man, leave me the f**k out of that, n***a," YK responded. "You know damn well I ain't got nothing to do with that. Stand on your own. You a man, bruh, stand on your own. I'm not with none of that, bruh. That ain't no real n***a s**t."

Meanwhile, YK Osiris' other rifts on the Internet haven't done him any favors when it comes to drumming up genuine interest in his musical evolution. But it seemed like he took a turn last year towards more focus and clarity, so hopefully whatever material emerges in the future speaks for itself. Whether or not Osiris trains more in the ring or in the booth, he's getting up after a knockdown.

