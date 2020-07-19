loss
- MusicNicki Minaj & Ice Spice's "Barbie World" Mistakenly Announced As Grammys Best Rap Song, The Barbz Go WildThe Barbz are convinced this was an inside job.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsTristan Thompson's First Baby Mama Wants Same Child Support Despite Income LossThe basketball star's earnings dropped by millions of dollars, but Jordan Craig still wants $40K a month.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHip-Hop Honors Sinead O'Connor: Ice-T, Questlove, Bun B & Chuck D Mourn LossThe Irish musical icon's impact transcended not just genres, but the medium as a whole.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDC Young Fly Looks To His Faith As He Mourns For Jacky OhDC Young Fly says "Past trauma can help you through new trauma."By Caroline Fisher
- SportsLeBron James Reflects On Playoffs Loss & Future In The NBAIs the end of an era approaching?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKodak Black Vows To Bet Millions On Super Bowl Next YearAfter losing his bets on this year's game, Yak's putting his money on the Baltimore Ravens next year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Admits She's Feeling "Hopeless" After Takeoff's DeathCardi B says she's been struggling to get Offset to even "crack a smile."By Cole Blake
- SportsDrake Loses $2M Betting On Israel Adesanya UFC FightEarlier this year, Drizzy made a million dollar bet on his pal and won. This time around, he didn't get so lucky.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsLamar Odom Got A Kobe Bryant Tattoo After Having "Vivid" Dreams About HimOdom claimed that in one of the dreams, he and Kobe played basketball while discussing the afterlife. "I woke up really emotional after that," said Odom.By Erika Marie
- GramTyrese Issues A "Cry For Help" As He Details His "Unraveling": "I Need More Therapy"The multihyphenated actor adds that he has "been unraveling, painfully processing" all of the losses he has endured in recent years.By Erika Marie
- SportsStephen A. Smith Trolls Cowboys After Heartbreaking Loss: "Didn’t I Tell Ya"Stephen A. Smith came at Cowboys fans on Twitter after their playoff loss, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsManny Pacquiao Reacts After Losing To Yordenis UgasManny Pacquiao has a lot to think about following his most recent fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTrae Young Reflects On Playoff Performance: "This Sh*t Is Hard"Trae Young admitted that the playoffs are not easy and used Chris Paul taking 16 years to reach the NBA Finals as an example.By Cole Blake
- SportsKemba Walker On Celtics' Recent Woes: I Could Care Less What People Think"Kemba Walker says "players only meetings don't work," and that the Celtics need to "change some things" following their loss to the Wizards.By Cole Blake
- SportsDraymond Green Defends Celtics After Reports Of Locker Room MeltdownDraymond Green defended the Celtics after their locker room meltdown, saying “winning teams will always argue more than losing teams."By Cole Blake
- SportsPascal Siakam Takes The Blame For Raptors' Game 7 LossPascal Siakam says he takes the blame for the Raptors Game 7 loss to the Celtics.By Cole Blake
- SportsZion Williamson Voices His Frustration Over Playing On Minutes RestrictionZion Williamson voices his frustration over playing on a minutes restriction during the Pelicans' last two losses.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKehlani Takes Social Media Hiatus To Cope With Loss Of Ryan BowersAfter news broke about Ryan Bowers' suicide, Kehlani announced that she'll be taking a break from social media to deal with losing so many friends this past year.By Lynn S.