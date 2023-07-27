Hip-Hop Honors Sinead O’Connor: Ice-T, Questlove, Bun B & Chuck D Mourn Loss

The Irish musical icon’s impact transcended not just genres, but the medium as a whole.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Hip-Hop Honors Sinead O’Connor: Ice-T, Questlove, Bun B & Chuck D Mourn Loss

On Wednesday, July 26 in London, England, the world expressed shock when they learned of the passing of singer and musician Sinéad O’Connor. While her name was already etched into the history books for her talents and advocacy, her loss is an unfortunate end to an impactful but tragic life and career. Moreover, last year, she revealed that her 17-year-old son tragically lost his life, and expressed deep heartbreak at this rift in her life. Regardless of her musical leanings, her message and acts of protest and resistance inspired not just other genres, but other art forms. As such, various leaders of the rap community recently took to social media to mourn O’Connor’s loss.

“Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy,” Ice-T expressed in a tweet. “Heartbreaking man,” Questlove remarked on Instagram. “One of the nicest humans. Damn man. This is devastating.” Under The Roots’ drummer’s post, Bun B also honored Sinead O’Connor with a brief but nonetheless resonant statement. “Warrior princess. RIP,” the UGK MC commented. In addition, Chuck D took to Twitter to pay tribute to another voice of a generation. “Rest In Beats and PowEr Sinead O Connor who always Brought The Noise,” he wrote.

Read More: Sinead O’Connor Reveals That Prince Exhibited Violent Behaviour, Used Hard Drugs

Questlove Mourns Sinead O’Connor

Furthermore, the Irish icon’s cause of death still hasn’t been revealed by her family or authorities. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead O’Connor,” her family stated to BBC News. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” O’Connor was diagnosed with a bipolarity disorder in 2003, and was open about mental health struggles throughout her life. Also, hip-hop has much reason to respect her, and she crossed over into the genre alongside MC Lyte in 1988 for the “I Want Your Hands On Me” remix.

More Rappers Pay Tribute

Meanwhile, that didn’t stop her from speaking out against the powers that be, whether as a musician or as an individual. During her performance on “Saturday Night Live” in 1992 she controversially but powerfully ripped up a picture of the Pope in protest of the Catholic Church. She also condemned industry figures who she believed to be bad actors behind the scenes. For more news and updates on hip-hop figures reflecting on the wider musical world, stay logged into HNHH.
Rest In Peace Sinéad O’Connor.

Read More: Hip-Hop Mourns Trugoy The Dove: Questlove, Busta Rhymes, Chuck D & Many More

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.