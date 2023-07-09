In May, DC Young Fly’s longtime partner Jacky Oh passed away. She died at the age of 32 in Miami, reportedly being found unresponsive in a hotel room. Jacky Oh was the mother of his three children, Nova, Nala, and Prince. Now, the widowed father has taken to social media to share an clip amid his mourning process.

The clip shows DC Young Fly discussing the loss of his cousin, Erica Robinson, in 2020. Robinson also passed away at the age of 32, following a shooting that took place at an Independence Day celebration. In the clip, he shares that he relied heavily on his faith to get him through the loss. DC Young Fly says that amid the pain of losing her, he prayed “a gazillion times.” “Past trauma can help you through new trauma and first and foremost,” he captioned the clip, “makin sure you stay prayed up keepin GOD first and he will guide you through whatever storm.” “TRUST ME I KNOW!!!,” he adds, “We gotta stand on being righteous, its the only way.”

DC Young Fly On His Faith

Jacky Oh’s funeral service was held in June. At the funeral, DC Young Fly gave a heartfelt speech about his late partner. “I want our kids to understand that you had a beautiful soul,” he explained, “And you didn’t leave us, you’re in heaven.” He went on to tell Jacky Oh, “Your spirit is with us, you’re still here and we’ve got an amazing support system.”

Jacky Oh had reportedly been in Miami to receive a “mommy makeover” procedure at the time of her passing. This led various social media users to speculate that the procedure could have had something to do with her death. In June, the surgeon that performed the procedure, Dr. Zachary Okhah, spoke out about the case. “Please understand that due to patient privacy laws, and out of respect for all my patients, there will never be mention of specifics, now or in the future, of any of my cases,” he says in a clip shared on social media.

