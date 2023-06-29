The world is still reeling from the death of comedian and reality star, Jacky Oh!. Jacky passed away earlier this month as a result of complications stemming from cosmetic surgery. It is believed that Jacky had undergone a BBL, the controversial and dangerous posterior enhancement procedure. Jacky was survived by her partner, DC Young Fly, as well as their young children.

A lot has been written in the aftermath of her death. Jacky’s surgeon recently made his first comments since her death. However, he failed to mention Jacky at any point during his statement. Meanwhile, Young Fly has been very open about the role that faith has played in his perseverance since her death. Young Fly expanded on this in a recent street interview with TMZ.

Young Fly Attributes Ability To Keep Working To Strength From God

“You know, God is the greatest. He has granted me the strength to keep going. I gotta take care of my babies. That’s the key to life. You gotta keep going, stay prayed up, and never let the tragedies and stuff you’re going through get you down. We healin’, we emotional. People wanna see my cry. I’m just not gonna record myself crying. Of course I’m gonna cry, I’m crying all the time. But I’d rather show positivity and let people know that God is the greatest. I wanna continue to show that God is keeping me uplifted and keep granting me the strength. That’s the message I wanna continue putting out in the world. Becuase there’s a lot of stuff out there and I don’t wanna desensitize what the enemy is doing. The enemy is still working but God is always greater,” Young Fly preached.

The TMZ reporter then coyly asked if Young Fly believes if Jacky’s death will deter people from undergoing the same procedures. “If they’re paying attention, it should. But you know, some people use people as lessons and and others just get on with their lives. But I just want people to take care of themselves. Make sure you make the best decision for you and your family. And always keep God first,” Young Fly continued before leaving.

[via]