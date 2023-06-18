It’s already been two weeks since Jacky Oh’s unexpected death left her partner, DC Young Fly, a single father of three children. Thanks to his strong support system and unwavering faith in God, the comedian has been moving through the situation with grace. Nevertheless, it’s been challenging to lose his other half – especially after seeing Dr. Zach Okhah’s first statement about the situation. The plastic surgeon spoke out on Friday (June 16). Since then, many social media users have made it known that they’re unimpressed with his comments.

“To all my past, current, and prospective patients, PH-1 Miami remains devoted to the highest quality of medical care,” he wrote. “All aesthetic procedures are performed in a hygienically safe environment to universally recognized medical standards.” Furthermore, Okhah made it clear that he’s “relentlessly committed to advancing techniques in the realm of plastic surgery.” Because of this, he and his staff claim to “ensure that each patient is vetted, prepped, and treated according to their individual patient history prior to any surgery.”

Dr. Zach Okhah Shares a Statement Following Jacky Oh’s Passing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zachary Okhah, MD (@therealdrzach)

Dr. Okhah’s mission is to “help patients achieve the best possible results in the safest and most medically appropriate way.” Of course, he makes no mention of Oh’s fatality in his post, nor does he offer condolences to her family. Comments have been turned off, but that hasn’t stopped people from ranting about the situation on their own profiles. From the last we heard, the investigation into the blonde beauty’s death is still ongoing.

As loved ones continue to mourn the late Jacky Oh, Azealia Banks is facing significant backlash for her comments. Not only are music lovers slamming the “212” hitmaker, but Banks was also clowned by Freddie Gibbs over her controversial rant. Read what he had to say at the link below, and check back later for more pop culture news updates. RIP.

