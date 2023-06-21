DC Young Fly recently discussed how he’s maintained his faith despite the passing of his girlfriend, Jacky Oh. Sitting down with Steve Harvey for an interview on the comedian’s morning show, he explained his perspective on life.

“Once I learned that I can’t control life and the thing that’s around it, but I can control my spirit,” he said. “That’s one thing I do got control over. You can say a lot of things, but you can’t control my spirit and how I move.”

DC Young Fly With Jacky Oh

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 17: DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh attend the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Fans shared supportive messages in the comments section of the post. One wrote: “This young man is wise beyond his years! He had an interesting perspective talking about Joseph from the Bible. Continued prayers to him and his family for comfort and peace!” Yung Miami commented on the clip when posted by The Neighborhood Talk: “I say this all the time, some ppl are not built for certain situations! God give his battles to his toughest soldiers.”

It’s not the first time that Young Fly has commented on Oh’s passing. “I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad,” DC wrote in a previous statement. “But every hour, I’m reminded of reality, so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner. You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW. Your soul was beautiful. You always wanted the best for others, and I admired how our family love each other!!!”

DC Young Fly Speaks With Steve Harvey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Steve Harvey Morning Show (@steveharveyfm)

He continued: “You know we GOD fearing, and we are grounded by the spirit. We never question the HIGHER POWER. We roll with the punches and continue to live righteous. [I] will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were, especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!” Oh died in Miami, where she was traveling to undergo a “mommy makeover” surgery, earlier this month. She was just 32.

