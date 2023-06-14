DC Young Fly is still deeply mourning his recent significant loss. On May 31, Jacky Oh was discovered unresponsive in a hotel room in Miami. Emergency responders promptly arrived at the scene. They transferred her to Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove. Unfortunately, despite efforts to resuscitate her, Jacky Oh was pronounced dead at the age of 32. The exact cause of her death has not been disclosed yet. However, there have been speculations linking it to a recent plan she had mentioned to undergo a “mommy makeover.”

DC Young Fly, Jacky Oh’s partner, expressed his sorrow over her untimely passing. After the incident, he made a heartfelt post on social media. He conveyed his everlasting love for her. He also emphasized that he would always share with their children how remarkable of a person and a great mother she was. The rapper assured her that their kids are strong. He stated that she would forever hold a special place in his heart and in paradise. DC Young Fly previously issued a statement to fans, expressing gratitude for their well wishes and requesting privacy during this challenging period.

DC Young Fly Uses Music To Help Himself Heal

In a new post shared by DC Young Fly, he records an emotional track. He also issued a short statement about it in the caption. In it, he emphasized that his music has always been based on his real life experiences. The video features the musician laying down some vocals on a track featuring some melancholy sounding piano and synths. According to DC Young Fly, he wants to practice what he preaches, which is to keep pushing forward.

"My music has always ben based off real life AND A REFLECTION OF MY LIFE," he wrote. "But stayin motivated and prayed up to keep goin is wat I live by. My life is on display unfortunately but yal get to see me stand on the word I preach!!! Yu gotta stay prayed up!!! I didnt say im not human and im not emotional and i dont cry.. but through the storm wit the strength GOD grants you you can overcome ANYTHING."