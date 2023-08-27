DC Young Fly Unveils New Tattoo In Honor Of The Late Jacky Oh

DC Young Fly recently took to social media to show off a new tattoo he’s gotten in honor of his late longtime partner, Jacky Oh. The 32-year-old former Wild ‘N Out star and mother of three tragically passed away at the end of May. DC Young Fly has spoken out on her passing in the time since, claiming that he always wants their children to know what an amazing person their mother was. Now, he’s also chosen to permanently get her image etched into his skin, next to another tattoo tribute. The other tribute on his back is for his late cousin, Erica.

Her name, “Jacklyn,” is also written underneath her portrait. He showcased the tattoo in a clip on Instagram, writing “We in this together and forever !!! My Angel my baby my wife the Queen of my children.” He continued, “I wish there was a reset button. It may be a lot of things we don’t want to do but we are force to do. We must continue on with the mission but GOD has granted us all strength we mus continue to give praise to THE MOST HIGH through the midst of pain #KeepGODFirst #StayPrayedUp #GODIsTheBestHealerIKno.”

DC Young Fly’s Jacky Oh Tribute Tattoo

Jacky Oh’s cause of death has not been made public. She was reportedly in Miami to undergo a “mommy makeover” procedure when she was found unresponsive in her hotel room. It is unconfirmed whether or not surgery complications contributed to her passing. Amid his grieving process, DC Young Fly has been vocal about falling back on his faith.

Last month, he shared a clip of himself discussing the loss of his cousin Erica, who passed at the age of 32 in 2020. “Past trauma can help you through new trauma and first and foremost,” he captioned the clip, “makin sure you stay prayed up keepin GOD first and he will guide you through whatever storm.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on DC Young Fly.

