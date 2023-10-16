D.C. Young Fly Reveals His Well-Being Amid Losing Several Loved Ones

One harsh and deep truth is that the happiest people on the outside suffer the most. That is unfortunately true about one of the funniest comedians in recent memory, D.C. Young Fly. The Atlanta, Georgia native has been through a lot over the past year or so. The most recent tragedy was the loss of his three children and longtime partner, Jacky Oh. She passed this past May, and recently, D.C. got a tattoo to forever remember how much she means to him. He shared the ink to his social media to go along with a touching caption.

"We in this together and forever !!! My Angel my baby my wife the Queen of my children. I wish there was a reset button. It may be a lot of things we don’t want to do but we are force to do." He continues, "We must continue on with the mission but GOD has granted us all strength we mus continue to give praise to THE MOST HIGH through the midst of pain #KeepGODFirst #StayPrayedUp #GODIsTheBestHealerIKno." On top of that, he also got one for his late cousin, Erica.

D.C. Young Fly Is Staying Strong

After having some time to reflect he gave his fans an update. In the post we also have just learned that D.C. Young Fly lost his sister just a few days ago now. "In a matter of a year I lost 3 people☹️ my Kuzzin on last august my girl in may and my sister a couple days ago🤦🏽‍♂️.. u jus gotta stick through the mission knowin that GOD got u and he will grant you the strength." Fly gives his followers a valuable life lesson, saying, "Remember he parted the Red Sea not make it disappear .. the problems are still there he jus allowed u to get through it 🙏🏾 make sure Yu stay righteous don’t hold no grudge because GOD is love and love will always overcome adversity #StayPrayedUp#KeepGODFirst." Our continued support goes out to D.C., his family, and friends.

