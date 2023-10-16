Erica Dixon & Lil Scrappy Are “Cool” Following Hawaii Visit, She Reveals

Love & Hip Hop alumni Erica Dixon and Lil Scrappy have a pretty contentious and complicated relationship history. They share a child together, Emani, and have often scrapped on social media and on air, letting the world know of their partnership struggles. However, it's been a long time since the two were involved romantically in any way, and that time and space has apparently led to some healing. Many started to doubt their status, though, when they were spotted in Hawaii together with friends, seemingly for Dixon's birthday. Moreover, she took to Instagram Live to provide viewers with an update on their status and how they are handling the co-parenting and general coexistence life.

"Me and Emani's father are cool," Erica Dixon's Instagram Live remarks about Lil Scrappy began. "We are family, we're in a good space. Some of y'all be some weirdos. Like, I'm big on accountability moving forward. I ultimately have to have a relationship and deal with him forever because we do share a child. Emani's gonna get married one day, have kids, and then we gon' share a grandchild.

"Like, we just gon' forever be family," Erica Dixon continued. "I mean, some people get it, some people don't. I think we're just both in a place where we just want peace. But he single, you know, if y'all wanna holler at him, show up in his DM! I'm learning as I continue to travel and just experience different cultures. Our culture, we hate each other and hold on to just anger and resentment the most, and that's why we don't prosper at all." Given that she was seemingly sitting poolside waiting on drinks with her friends, it seems like she's taking this peace to heart on vacation.

Meanwhile, the messiest parts of the couple's relationship are more about the people they dated after they split. For example Erica Dixon and Bambi had a pretty nasty feud at one point, for which the latter apologized. As such, hopefully these reconciliations and peaceful resolutions become a trend moving forward. For the latest news and updates on Erica Dixon and Lil Scrappy, stay logged into HNHH.

